Bentley honored for service as LHS trainer

Longtime Lehi High School athletic trainer Janice Bentley was celebrated in a special halftime ceremony on Oct. 16, the last regular-season game for the Pioneers this year.

Bentley announced her retirement as a trainer after the end of the last academic year, although she continues to teach at the school.

Head football Coach Ed Larson and his wife presented Bentley with some gifts and mementos as hometown announcer Johnny Revill shared some thoughts about Bentley’s impact on Lehi’s athletic programs.

Revill noted that she had dedicated 17 years to the health and success of Pioneer athletes, working with 80 coaches during that span. The school captured 12 team titles with her as the trainer.She was said to have contributed to the players having “the capacity and drive to thrive.”

Past coaches and players joined the throng as Bentley was honored for her “dedication, passion and support” of Lehi students.

In an earlier profile on her career, Bentley noted that she had grown to love the Lehi community and is happy to still be a part of it as she continues teaching 10th-grade health, medical terminology, introduction to health sciences and sports medicine.

“The big thing about Lehi is that it’s such a close-knit community,” she said. “Despite it being so big, it’s still got a small-town feel. You build relationships and they stick. There are people who don’t have any kids at Lehi High School anymore who still support them and come to the games.

“Being at Lehi has created a second family for me with the students, their families, and the coaches. We’ve had amazing coaches at Lehi. It’s a really good community,” she said.

Quincy Lewis, athletic director at Lehi and a former coach there as well, noted that Bentley’s contributions were so significant because she expertly balanced the sometimes-conflicting needs of athletes to properly rehabilitate injuries and return to activity as soon as possible.

“She won everyone’s respect with her obvious concern for the students,” he said. “She provided the best of care while helping them to get back to participating as soon as possible.”