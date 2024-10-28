Pioneer spikers making strides

After winning just a single set in the first round of Region 3 play, the Lehi girls volleyball team showed significant improvement in the second round, winning seven games and one match. The Pioneers ended the regular season at 7-14 overall.

Oct. 1: American Fork 3, Lehi 2

The Pioneers had a marathon barn-burner against the Cavemen on the road. They pulled out an extra-point first set 30-28 and rode the momentum to an overwhelming 25-11 victory in the second set.

However, American Fork bounced back to take the third game 23-21 and went on to close out the match 25-21, 15-10.

Senior outside hitter Bella Loftin led the attack with 18 kills while freshman outside hitter Aliya Shewell added 12 kills, three aces, 20 digs and 19 serve-receives. Junior middle hitter Brooklyn Toone had six kills and two solo blocks.

Senior libero Abbi Winters contributed 17 digs and 17 serve-receives and junior setter Savannah Morehead made 39 assists.

Oct. 3: Westlake 3, Lehi 2

The Pioneers were competitive against the Thunder as well. Homestanding Westlake took the first set 25-14, but Lehi rallied to win the next two 26-24, 25-22. The Thunder responded to earn the win in the next two games and the match 25-15, 15-12.

Advertisement

Loftin had 13 kills with four block-assists and 14 digs. Shewell tallied seven kills, two aces, 20 digs and 20 serve-receives. Senior outside hitter Sadie Brown had nine kills and 10 serve-receives while Toone registered four kills and five combined blocks including three solo.

Junior middle hitter Abryannah Mama added four kills with two solo and four combined blocks and Morehead dealt out 32 assists. Winters had 14 digs and 27 serve-receives. Senior libero Kamree Mills provided 16 digs and 11 serve-receives.

Oct. 8: Skyridge 3, Lehi 0

The Falcons were in control throughout this match and prevailed 25-12, 25-14, 25-10. Brown had five kills and Loftin made fourkills. Shewell had three kills with 13 serve-receives.

Mills added 13 digs and 21 serve-receives while Winters took 15serve-receives and Morehead had nine assists.

“This game was challenging for us,” said Coach Alise Bowles. “We struggled to find our rhythm in the sets. Kam Mills went in as libero in the second set and did well with her responsibilities.

“Our passing was really what was our biggest challenge,” the coach said. “We need a pass in order to give our hitters opportunities. Props to Skyridge and their serves for keeping us out of our system. I’m excited to get back in the gym tomorrow and work on specific skills.”

Oct. 10: Lehi 3, Westlake 1

Advertisement

The Pioneers finally broke through in Region 3 play on Senior Night, coming from behind to earn a 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 28-26 victory over the Thunder. The team tallied 44 kills and 15 aces in the match to help assure the outcome.

Shewell led the attack with 12 kills, four aces, 12 digs and 17 serve-receives. Loftin posted nine kills, two aces and two solo blocks while Brown had nine kills and 10 serve-receives.

Toone added five kills and two solo blocks, junior middle hitter Vela Katoa made four kills and Mama had three combined blocks.

Winters served two aces with 18 digs and 23 serve-receives while Morehead had 12 digs and 36 assists. Mills added four aces and 11 digs. Freshman outside hitter Aftyn Hurst hit three aces.

“This game meant a lot to our program,” Bowles said. “We were excited to play Westlake again so closely after our last game with them a week earlier. I know all 25 girls wanted to give this night to the seniors and make it so memorable for them.

“The sophomore and JV teams took care of business with some quick wins. Then we had our senior presentation and honored this senior class. We brought in a special announcer, Kyle Larsen, to make sure the girls felt cared for and appreciated for all their hard work over the years.

“Aliya Shewell helped elevate the team with a double-double,” the coach continued. “Sadie Brown had a timely block with Brooklyn Toone in the fourth set to send us to match point.

“Senior defensive specialists Kam Mills and Abbi Winters were stellar in the back row and combined for six aces. Savannah Morehead ran the offense as the setter.

Advertisement

“Going into the fourth set we had the girls in our feeder program at the game,” Bowles said. “I told the girls to look at them in the stand for a moment. Feeder league girls were smiling and looking so proud to be wearing Lehi Volleyball shirts.

“I then tell the girls that this is what you guys are doing,” she continued. “Seniors, this is your legacy that you are leaving. Showing these young girls that they can be proud to be a part of Lehi volleyball and that it means something.”

The Pioneers quickly built an 8-1 advantage. Westlake took atime out but that didn’t slow Lehi down and the Thunder took their second time out when they fell behind 9-20.

“Props to Westlake and their coach for showing true grit and pushing that last set,” Bowles said. “They truly gave it their all to try to extend the match into a fifth set. They should feel very proud of their response and efforts.”

The Pioneers took a time out as Westlake drew within 23-17, and then called another when it got to 23-20. Westlake missed a couple of crucial serves on set points and Lehi did as well. “Ultimately, we found ourselves up 27-26 with freshmen Aftyn Hurst on the line,” the coach said. “Jordan tells her ‘Ace for the win’ and that’s exactly what she did.

“I could not be more proud of my team for pushing through and grinding for each other to pull out a great team win,” Bowles concluded.

Oct. 15: Pleasant Grove 3, Lehi 0

The Pioneers lost to the Vikings 25-9, 25-13, 25-21. Loftin had seven kills and two aces while Brown had five kills and junior opposite Annika LeBaron had four kills. Winters added 10 digsand 25 serve-receives.

Advertisement

The bracket for the upcoming 6A state tournament will be posted on Thursday so check lehifreepress.com to find out where Lehi will be playing next.