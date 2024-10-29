Falcon spikers finish 3rd in league

The Skyridge girls volleyball team went 3-1 in their final Region 3 contests to finish the league season in third place behind Pleasant Grove and Lone Peak. The Falcons also earned a 5-2 record in non-region matches to post an overall mark of 18-10 heading into the playoffs.

Oct. 1: Skyridge 3, Westlake 0

The Falcons handled the Thunder easily on the road and earned a 25-13, 25-13, 25-17 win. Junior outside hitter Kylie Buttarssparked the attack with nine kills, seven digs and eight serve-receives. Senior opposite Ava Pond had seven kills and sophomore outside hitter Sienna Kuresa had five.

Senior libero Mary Nahinu added three aces, 12 digs and nineserve-receives. Senior setter Kamorah Unga made eight digs and 16 assists and senior libero Tiana Mariner took seven serve-receives.

Oct. 3: Lone Peak 3, Skyridge 1

The Falcons competed well in the middle two games against the Knights but ultimately bowed to the visitors 25-15, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15. Buttars had a great outing with 18 kills, four aces, eight digs and 14 serve-receives. Junior right side Hadyn Smithadded 12 kills and three block-assists to the effort.

Nahinu served two aces with 10 digs and tallied an astounding 38 serve-receives. Unga had 14 assists and junior setter Lily Grant made 13 gives.

Oct. 8: Skyridge 3, Lehi 0

The Falcons swept the Pioneers at home 25-12, 25-14, 25-10. Buttars posted 10 kills with three aces. Kuresa added six kills while Smith and senior outside hitter Kelsey Christensen had four successful swings apiece. Junior setter Keira Bassett made three aces, nine digs and 13 assists.

Oct. 10-12: Challenge Tournament 4-2

The Falcons lost to Madison (Rexburg ID) 0-3 but won their next four matches over Rigby (ID) 3-1, Timpview 3-0, Salem Hills 3-2 and Spanish Fork 3-0 before falling to Bountiful 3-0 in tournament events.

The nail-biter with the Skyhawks was the most exciting match of the series. Salem Hills won the first set 25-16, but Skyridge responded to take the next two 25-22, 25-18.

Facing elimination, the Skyhawks rallied in the fourth game 25-22 to force a fifth set, but the Falcons prevailed 15-13 to close out the narrow win.

Buttars had 18 kills, Kuresa added 15 and Smith 12 to pace the Skyridge effort. Nahinu added four aces and Buttars three. Junior middle hitter Thaili Mataele had two solo among five combined blocks.

Leading in digs were Nahinu with 18, junior setter Lily Grant with 14 and Buttars with 11. Bassett had 15 assists and Grant 14. In serve-receives, Nahinu had 29 and Buttars 28.

Oct. 15: Skyridge 3, American Fork 0

The Falcons defeated the Cavemen on the road with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 sweep. Eleven players had kills, led by Buttars with eight plus Smith and Kuresa with five each and Christensen and Pond with four apiece. Buttars and Nahinu also scored four aces each and Smith had two solo blocks.

Nahinu led in digs with 12, Unga was tops in assists with 12 and Mariner took the most serve-receives with 11. Skyridge used a lot of players in this contest.

Oct. 25: Skyridge 3, Brighton 1

The Falcons hosted the Bengals to finish out the regular season for Senior Night and pulled out a tight match 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19. No additional information was available for this contest.

Skyridge now awaits the tournament bracket, which will be released on Thursday (Oct. 31). Check the newspaper website at lehifreepress.com to find out where the Falcons have ended upfor the playoffs.