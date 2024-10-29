Skyridge bikers compete at state races

The Skyridge mountain biking team had two top-20 finishers at the modified Utah High School State MTB Championships October 19 in Cedar City.

The course got six inches of snow overnight the day before the scheduled first day of races, forcing some events and the overall team competition to be cancelled.

With a lot of work, the course was readied for Saturday and some events were moved so that all seniors could have the opportunity to participate in their final high school race.

Falcon sophomore Dallin Butterfield made the podium for Skyridge by coming in seventh in the JV A Boys division. Tied with him in points earned was senior Sam Ranier, who finished 17th in the Varsity Boys race.

The team’s other top scorers are:

Varsity Boys: Senior Michael Arbuckle, sophomore Easton Day, senior Elliot Tippetts, sophomore Cutler Reschke and senior Sean Macfarlane.

Varsity Girls: Junior Kaitlyn Brown, junior Anna Van Horn andjunior Olivia Shuey.

JV A Boys: Sophomore Milo Peterson.

JV A Girls: Junior Aliza Price and sophomore Emeree Gale.

JV B Boys: Junior Ralston Homer, sophomore Jonathan Dawand sophomore Jonah Lloyd.