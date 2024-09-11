Four state constitution amendments to appear on November ballot

The November 5 general election ballots will be mailed in just over a month (October 15). Voters will decide several races, including the governor and each of the state’s four U.S. House districts. Utah voters will also have to consider four Utah State constitutional amendments. Constitutional amendments require a two-thirds majority of Utah legislative approval to place on the ballot and will need a simple majority of votes to pass in November.

Constitutional Amendment A

Ballot question: Shall the Utah Constitution be amended to allow income tax money to be used for all state needs and prioritize public education funding for changes in enrollment and inflation?

If Amendment A is approved, state statute will eliminate the state sales tax on food.

Currently, the Utah constitution requires all state income tax funds to be used for public education. If passed, the change would expand the use of state income tax for other state-funded programs.

Constitutional Amendment B

Ballot question: Shall the Utah Constitution be amended to increase the limit on the annual distributions from the State School Fund to public schools from 4% to 5% of the fund?

Currently, the Utah Constitution allows a maximum of 4% of the Utah Trust Lands investment earnings to be disbursed to schools throughout the state for school community councils to allocate. The disbursement last year was approximately $101 million. If passed, the maximum disbursement amount would increase to 5%.

Constitutional Amendment C

Ballot question: Shall the Utah Constitution be amended to have the office of county sheriff be elected by voters?

Currently, Utah state law requires all 29 counties to elect county sheriffs to four-year terms. If Amendment C passes, the Utah Constitution would add the requirement to elect sheriffs (not to appoint them). To change it in the future, it would require a two-thirds legislative majority and majority approval from voters.

Constitutional Amendment D

Ballot question: Should the Utah Constitution be changed to strengthen the initiative process by: – Prohibiting foreign influence on ballot initiatives and referendums. – Clarifying the voters and legislative bodies’ ability to amend laws. If approved, state law would also be changed to: – Allow Utah citizens 50% more time to gather signatures for a statewide referendum. – Establish requirements for the Legislature to follow the intent of a ballot initiative.

Currently, Utah is one of 21 states with ballot initiatives allowing the public to write laws and pass them through the ballot. If Amendment D passes, the Utah Constitution would say that the Legislature can amend or repeal ballot initiatives.

If passed, Utah would also become the 10th state to ban foreign money from influencing initiatives or referendums. Lastly, this amendment would increase the citizens’ timeline for gathering citizen referendum signatures from 40 days to 60 days to allow citizens to put a recently passed law on the ballot for voter approval.