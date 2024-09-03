Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich resigns

The landscape of Utah County politics suddenly changed today as Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich announced his resignation effective immediately.

“I write today to express my profound gratitude to the good people of Utah County and to thank you for the support my family and I have received since my glioblastoma brain cancer diagnosis nearly nine months ago,” said Sakievich in a letter informing the public about his decision to step down.

Sakievich was diagnosed with brain cancer last December. He chose not to run for re-election but to serve the remainder of his term until his announcement Tuesday morning.

“As you can imagine, this has been a serious and difficult time, not only for me but also for my loved ones. At this time, I need to focus my energy on my family, my health, and my recovery. Therefore, I resign my Office of Utah County Commissioner Seat C effective today, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at 10 a.m.” said Sakievich.

According to state law, the Utah County Republican Party (Commissioner Sakievich’s political party) will select a replacement to fulfill the remaining three months of Sakievich’s term.

“We are so grateful to Commissioner Sakievich for his dedicated service to Utah County and his love for the principle of freedom,” said Utah County Republican Party chair Cristy Henshaw in a social media statement Tuesday.

The Utah County Republican Party will finalize the process of replacing Sakievich. The likely replacement is Skyler Beltran, the current Republican Party nominee for the November General Election, who was selected by Utah County Republican delegates at their convention earlier this year. Beltran is running to replace Sakievich for the next four-year term on the Commission.

“I want to thank Commissioner Tom Sakievich for his service to our county. I am honored to have received the support of the Utah County Republican party delegates as the nominee on the November ballot. I will ask for the party’s support once more at next week’s central committee meeting,” said Beltran when reached for comment.

The Utah County Republican Party central committee has a previously scheduled meeting on Saturday, Sept. 14. The committee will likely choose an interim successor at that time.