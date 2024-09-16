Beltran chosen as interim Utah County Commissioner

On Saturday, the Utah County Republican Party Central Committee chose Lehi’s Skyler Beltran to serve as the interim Utah County Commissioner after Commissioner Tom Sakievich resigned last week due to health issues.

The Utah County Central Committee met in Spanish Fork, and several hundred precinct representatives selected Beltran to finish Sakievich’s term until the end of the year. He will be sworn in on Wednesday before the Commission’s weekly meeting.

Beltran will likely oversee Sakievich’s portfolio of assignments for Utah County departments, including the Attorney, Public Defender, and Assessor offices, and will serve on numerous boards such as the Utah Lake Authority and the Tourism Tax Authority.

Beltran is the current Republican nominee for Utah County Commission Seat C and will be on the November General Election ballot for all Utah County voters. If Beltran wins the seat in the General Election, he will begin his four-year term in January 2025. Beltran is facing the United Utah Party’s candidate, Alan Wessman.

Beltran was the Utah County Republican Party Chairman from 2021 to 2023 and currently serves on the Utah County Planning Commission. He is a local real estate agent who has also worked as a political reporter and digital editor for the Lehi Free Press since 2018. He is married to Kylie Beltran, and they have two boys.

“I’m grateful for the continued support of the Republican Party. I look forward to being sworn in this week and getting to work for the great people of Utah County. Our community is truly the best place to live, work and raise a family. I also want to extend my thanks to Commissioner Tom Sakievich for his service,” said Beltran in a Utah County press release.