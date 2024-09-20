Three former Lone Peak ASD Board members release statement favoring district split

With just three weeks left until Utah County voters receive their ballots, both sides of Proposition 11 are campaigning to the finish line.

Proposition 11 is the ballot initiate to create a new school district containing Lehi, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, Amercian Fork and the Utah County portion of Draper. The initiative was put on the ballot unanimously by each of the cities’ City Councils.

On Friday, the previous three Alpine School District Board Members to represent the Lone Peak Cluster released a statement in support of the proposed split and creation of the new “Central District.”

“For 20 years, we represented the Alpine, Highland and Cedar Hills communities as your elected officials on the Alpine School District Board of Education. Being entrusted with decisions regarding the education of our children is a very great responsibility, and one that none of us took lightly,” said Amber Bonner (2019-2022), Wendy Hart (2011-2018) and Chrissy Hannemann (2003-2010) in the statement.

“We have differing views on many political and educational issues. However, we are united in support of the proposal to split Alpine School District. Our area would be best served by approving Proposition 11 on Nov. 5,” the statement concluded.

If Proposition 11 passes in November, along with Proposition 14 in the west, the current Alpine School District would split into three new districts. The “Central” would include Lehi, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, American Fork and Suncrest. The “West” would be Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Cedar Fort and Fairfield. The “South” would be Pleasant Grove, Lindon, Orem and Vineyard.

If both propositions pass, voters will elect new school board members in 2025 and the new districts would begin educating students in 2027.