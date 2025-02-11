Lehi City leaders talk transportation, Legacy Center expansion and performance theatre at budget retreat

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Lehi’s Mayor and City Council outlined their priorities for the year at the council’s annual budget retreat on February 4. Each elected official outlined this year’s priorities in capital projects and plans, operational goals and policy changes. “The staff will make more specific goals based on the overarching goals we’ve heard here today and bring that back to you,” said city administrator Jason Walker.

Transportation issues continue to be a priority with the mayor and city council. They emphasized the importance of working with UDOT and surrounding communities to influence roads impacting the community, which may be outside city limits.

“If we’re going to solve transportation problems, the city can’t do it alone,” said Mayor Mark Johnson. “We need to get legislators to cooperate with us because they drive UDOT decisions. We need to work with neighboring cities in those corridors to ensure needed land acquisitions happen.”

Among the transportation projects discussed were the North Shore freeway (near Utah Lake) and getting light rail to Lehi. “We need to get Lehi a belt route that gets people around us,” said council member Heather Newall.

The council said state officials promised TRAX would come to Lehi when Adobe moved into the area. “We’ve done all the work they’ve asked for, and we need to lean in and start pressuring UDOT and UTA to do what they’ve promised,” said council member Paul Hancock.

Continued work on Family Park, Dry Creek Reservoir and Rhodes-Mellor Park were also discussed as capital project priorities for the coming year. The council discussed plans to add an ice rink to Family Park.

Advertisement

“I think Rhodes-Mellor is important to look at, but I think it’s a significant enough project that it’s going to require bonding,” said Hancock.

New projects city council members mentioned for consideration this year included a legacy center expansion, funding for the library to improve its collection, and a new arts building.

“We need a performance space. It feels like something that’s missing,” said councilmember Newall, calling it a “pie in the sky” goal. “We really just have a children’s theater with 100 seats.”

“It’s mind-blowing what we do in that space, but we can and should aspire for more,” said Hancock. “As big of a city as we are, it’s a shame we don’t have anything more substantial.”

Council member Michelle Stallings said she’d like to see the completion of deferred maintenance become a priority in capital projects. “We need to step back and hear what the needs are in the city and then set priorities from there,” she said. This includes putting money towards sidewalks. “From the city survey, we know that people want safe walking routes. Let’s see what money we can put towards completing some sidewalks,” she said.

Regarding operational goals, city leaders wanted to create better communication with citizens, including an updated website.

“We’re silicon slopes, so I’d love to see a really high-tech innovative website with an AI bot that’s easy to navigate and can help you find what you need,” said Newall. Council members would also like to see Lehi begin to stream council meetings on YouTube to make it easier for citizens to access.

Council member Chris Conde said he’d like to work to ensure citizens’ interactions with city staff are positive. “We should always take the extra step to help. We’re in the service industry to our taxpayers,” he said.

Advertisement

Public safety was also mentioned as a priority. City leaders wanted to ensure Lehi has adequate police, fire and parks staff and discussed ensuring these employees are competitively compensated.

As a policy change, council member Paige Albrech proposed council members start attending the budget meeting for their liaison assignments. She also would like to create a designated council liaison within the school board who will watch or participate in those meetings to ensure that city needs are represented.

City leaders also discussed affordable housing. “We want attainable housing that focuses on home ownership,” Newell said.

“We need to identify our role in affordable housing. What do we do to facilitate that without overstepping or overregulating?” said Condie.

Albrecht would like more community emergency dress rehearsals and an emergency operations audit. “Every time you turn on the news, it’s something you think about; I hope we’re ready for that,” she said.

While city coffers have felt the tax increase generated from new growth, Stallings said the bump from growth won’t last forever. “It’s time to look at base budgeting and make plans of how it will work in the future,” she said.