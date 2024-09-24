State Senator Mike Kennedy resigns in move to Congress, Special election underway for replacement

Utah State Senator Mike Kennedy won the Republican Primary in June and is likely to win in November’s General Election to represent Utah’s Third Congressional District, currently held by Representative John Curtis (R). With Kennedy’s pending move to Washington D.C., he announced his resignation last week.

“It is with mixed emotions that I write to you today. Serving you in the Utah State Legislature- first in the State House for six years and then as your State Senator for the past four years- has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Kennedy in his statement.

“Now, I am presented with a new opportunity to serve. As the Republican nominee for Congress in Utah’s Third Congressional District, I have the chance to continue fighting for our community on a larger scale,” continued Kennedy.

With Kennedy potentially moving into a new role, a vacancy may exist in State Senate District 21, which encompasses East Lehi, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, American Fork and a portion of Pleasant Grove.

As the political party of the outgoing Senator, the Utah County Republican Party will conduct a Special Election with elected neighborhood delegates over the next 45 days to elect Kennedy’s replacement.

“I believe it is important to provide advanced notice so there is sufficient time to vet, select, and prepare a qualified replacement for our district in the State Senate before the state legislative session begins in January,” said Kennedy, who mentioned he will be donating to the Utah County Republican Party to cover the costs associated with the Special Election.

According to the Utah County Republican Party website, filing for the Special Election is open from September 23 to September 30 on UCRP.org. After the filing period is over, the Party will hold three official campaign events for delegates to meet with candidates. The Special Convention for delegates is planned for the first week of November.

As of Monday evening, two candidates had already filed, current State Representative Brady Brammer and former Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee. The field of candidates will likely increase over the next several days.