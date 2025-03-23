Connect with us

BREAKING NEWS: Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love dies at 49 after battle with cancer

Published

7 hours ago

on

The Love Family released the following statement Sunday evening:

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come.”

