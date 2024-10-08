Provo Airport celebrates inaugural American Airlines flight

The Provo Airport marked a milestone on Monday, celebrating the first-ever flight by American Airlines. The addition of the legacy carrier brings expanded travel options for Utah County locals, joining Allegiant and Breeze Airlines.

The launch party at the airport was attended by elected officials, business dignitaries and community members. The atmosphere was celebratory with Cosmo the Cougar, Hawaiian dancers, international cuisine and speakers highlighting the importance of the new service for the region’s economy and connectivity. The party also included a traditional water cannon to welcome the first plane.

“Momentum continues to soar at the Provo Airport with daily American flights making it even more possible to fly from Provo to anywhere in the world,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.

With the addition of American Airlines, travelers will have access to hundreds of new destinations through the airline’s major hubs in Dallas and Phoenix. The flights will be operated on a 65-seat Bombardier CRJ 700. The aircraft will have 44 economy class seats, 12 main cabin extra seats and nine business class seats to service both leisure and business passengers.

“American’s convenient schedule from PVU to DFW and PHX will enable one-stop connections to more than 200 destinations around the world on our comprehensive global network,” said American Airlines Director of Route Planning Joe Sottile in a press release.

Provo Airport has experienced rapid growth since its new terminal opened in July 2022. In just two years, the airport has already served over one million passengers and has plans for further expansion in the future. The airport has been expanded with federal, state, county and city funding sources.

“The Provo Airport is an amazing asset for Utah County. Not only does it offer convenience to our residents, but also economic gains for the community from tourists and visitors. It’s great to see its success,” said Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran.