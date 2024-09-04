Pinkbox Doughnuts to open new American Fork location

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

A few weeks ago, the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that the famous Pinkbox Doughnuts will be opening a new location in American Fork. The new sweet spot in town will open in the building previously owned and operated by Zaxby’s, near the American Fork I-15 freeway exit.

Established in 2012, Stephen and Judith Siegel created Pinkbox Doughnuts in Las Vegas. The couple had an exciting idea: merging creative and unique doughnuts with a fun and bright theme.

The Pinkbox Doughnuts website shares what makes the franchise special: “Its famous, witty marketing approach, and the store’s wild interior features. The menu embodied its personality by introducing the Pinky®, Pooh®, and Peace® doughnuts. People were lining up around the corner and instantly, Pinkbox became the talk of the town. After receiving several requests for expansion, Pinkbox opened its second store in Henderson, NV in 2015. Over the years, we continued to grow far beyond the original vision.”

Today, Pinkbox Doughnuts has 12 locations, including a fan-favorite location in St. George, Utah. The chain distinguishes itself in today’s sugar-crazed culture with unique interior design and flavors.

“From the drips and sprinkles on the walls, to the fun stripes on the floors, Pinkbox Doughnuts introduces a one and only modern-day donut shop offering America’s most cherished dessert—doughnuts. We knew that we couldn’t just offer any old doughnut. Pinkbox was designed to create a staple that people salivate over.”

The stores seek to embody a fun, family-friendly environment that makes getting a treat magical.

Advertisement

Pinkbox Doughnuts creates wacky and delicious flavors which they describe as “Willy Wonka meets Disneyland.” Their unique lineup includes Pinky, Peace, Apple Fritter, Purple Rain, Pretty in Pink, cinnamon twists and classic doughnuts. Creating fresh desserts is also one of the company’s emphases.

In addition to their sweet doughnuts, Pinkbox also offers creative coffees.

“At Pinkbox Doughnuts, we don’t just stop at doughnuts—we’re all about crafting an unforgettable coffee experience too. From beloved classics to our own signature flavored espressos, lattes, and nitro-cold brews, and our famous Pinky Style, we’ve got ya covered,” their website expressed.

Although an exact opening date has not been announced, a sign near the new location and a released mockup of the building have confirmed work will begin soon. For more information, visit www.pinkboxdoughnuts.com.