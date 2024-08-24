Connect with us

Jack’s Donuts reopens in American Fork

After closing a few years ago, Jack’s Donuts is back open at 456 E. State Street in American Fork. The national brand, which began in 1961 in New Castle, Indiana, first began franchising in 2013 and now has 29 locations.

New local franchisee Cindy Chamlee and her family recently purchased the American Fork location.

“The new owner, Cindy, has years of experience managing and working in the restaurant business. It’s been her dream to open one of her own. This opportunity came at the perfect time. It gave us the opportunity to reopen Jack’s Donuts for the community as well as be a steppingstone to something bigger, like opening up a new restaurant down the line,” said Marketing Manager Katie Farabee.

The donut shop offers a wide variety of baked creations, including classics like maple bars, old-fashioned cake and donut holes, and unique pastries filled with fruit jelly or topped with candy and cereal. 

Jack’s is open daily (including Sunday) from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until it sells out. 

“The opening has been a bit slower than we had hoped, but we have an occasional rush of customers coming in too. We are learning what our customers want and what to fix,” said Farabee when asked how the reopening has been going so far. 

While the American Fork location uses most of the Jack’s Donuts ingredients and processes, it says what makes it different is its local family-owned vibe.

“We are a family working to build the business back up. We’re trying to make our dream a reality. We aren’t directly managed by the company, so you’ll get a family feel when you come in to see us,” concluded Farabee.

