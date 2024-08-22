New hot yoga and Pilates studio to open in AF

Robyn Nielson is a Utahn with a long history in exercise instruction and an even longer history in business ownership. Her newest endeavor, Unified Hot Yoga & Pilates on Main Street in American Fork, merges these passions.

“As I get older, I really want to invest the latter part of my life into something that I’m passionate about, that I enjoy, that is providing good for the community, health for the community, good for the people around me. Just a positive space,” said Nielson.

Nielson has been a dancer all her life. She danced for the Utah Jazz, taught dance classes, and even owned and directed her own dance studio. Instruction in group fitness classes was the natural progression for her, and she received certifications for Pilates, barre and, most recently, yoga.

“I love to teach; it’s my happy land. Especially as I have kids to manage and juggle and I’m always thinking about all theirschedules, but I walk into the classroom and all that disappears for that hour. I’m just in this happy space of teaching and community,” said Nielson.

Nielson plans to open Unified Hot Yoga in September with the opening day to be determined. The facility will host a variety of yoga and Pilates classes.

Hot fitness courses are a new, somewhat scary venture for many. Nielson is passionate about the benefits of hot fitness, but knows it isn’t for everyone. She has created an unheated room for those uncomfortable with the increased heat and humidity. The hot instruction room will be heated to between 95-105 degrees and 40% humidity by infrared panels; the other room will remain at standard temperature and humidity.

“A lot of people were afraid of it try it, but then realize the benefits they feel after; and they feel amazing. Not only do you sweat, but your system starts to learn how to regulate your temperature,” said Nielson.

According to the Unified Hot Yoga website, some potential benefits of infrared heating include improved circulation, pain relief, relaxation and detoxification.

“I tried a studio in Park City where they had infrared panels, and it was such a different experience. It wasn’t like heat pounding on you. I was warm and sweating, but I wasn’t too hot,” said Nielson.

Patrons of Unified will have the option of purchasing an annual or monthly membership, punch card, or single class drop-in. New students can even purchase an unlimited two-week pass at a lower rate to see if Unified Hot Yoga is the right fit for them. Discounted monthly memberships will be available for students, seniors, military and first responders. Mat and towel rentals will also be available.

Eventually, Unified is on track to have 15 instructors, including Nielson, who will teach a total of five classes a day–three in the morning and two in the evening. The schedule will expand depending on interest and demand. Nielson looks forward to serving the community by bringing her passion for fitness and business to American Fork.

Unified Hot Yoga will open this September and is located at 555 E. Main St. in American Fork, in the same building as Utah COPA. To learn more about the studio’s offerings or to sign up for their newsletter, visit unifiedhotyoga.com.