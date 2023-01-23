Want to serve the community? Lots of opportunities for Lehi volunteers

Was one of your New Year’s Resolutions to volunteer or get out and meet new people? Have you always wanted to be more involved in the community? Lehi City has many opportunities to be involved and serve.

Planning Commission

The planning commission is an advisory body to the city council in making decisions about amendments to the Lehi City general plan and the Lehi City development code. The body also reviews every new development that comes before the City Council. They meet on two Thursday nights per month and are the only city board with a modest paid stipend. The committee reports to and is accountable to the mayor and city council.

Parks, Trails & Trees Committee

The committee is an advisory body to the mayor, city council, planning commission, department heads, and other city employees in making decisions regarding the needs and management of the city parks, open space, trails and trees. The committee reports to and is accountable to the mayor and city council.

Library Board

The board manages the oversite of the city library. It has the power to purchase or lease grounds, to lease or erect an appropriate building, or buildings, for the use of the library, and, in general, to carry out the spirit and intent of the law. The librarian shall act as the executive officer for the library board.

Historic Preservation Commission

The historic preservation commission is responsible for surveying and inventorying historic community resources, reviewing proposed nominations to the national register of historical places, providing advice and information to city officials and other government officials and supporting the enforcement of state historic preservation laws.

Environmental Sustainability Committee

The Environmental Sustainability Committee focuses on providing information and education to residents regarding important environmental issues, including recycling, air quality, water efficiency, energy usage, and transportation.

Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture Tax Committee

The City Council created a PARC Advisory Committee to review grant applications for a portion of the revenue created by the passage of the recent PARC bond. The board consists of two Lehi City staff members and five Lehi City volunteer citizens who review the applications and submit recommendations to the City Council. The City Council makes the final decision onwhich cultural organization grants are funded.

Residents may fill out the city application here to apply for any city boards, committees or commissions.

Other volunteer opportunities include:

Lehi Community Response Team

CERT is about readiness, people helping people, rescuer safety, and doing the greatest good for the greatest number. CERT is a positive and realistic approach to emergency and disaster situations. Call 801.810.5344 or go to www.lehicert.org to sign up.

Lehi Cares Coalition

A community change coalition that helps to prevent youth problems before they start. Interested residents can reach out to cmacdonald@lehi-ut.gov or call 385-201-2750 for more information.

Round-Up Celebration Committee

To help serve the city of Lehi and its Lehi Round-Up Celebration that is held each June and includes the rodeo and a week of city-wide activities. For questions, email: lehiround@lehi-ut.gov.

Lehi Arts Council

The Lehi City Arts Council provides quality performances and educational opportunities in theatre, music, and visual arts throughout the year. Contact them at info@lehiarts.org.

Lehi Historical Society & Archives

The purpose of the Lehi Historical Society and Archives is to collect, obtain, record, preserve, protect, educate, and promote the history of Lehi and its peoples and to document Lehi’s impact on the American West, yesterday, today and forever. LehiHistory@gmail.com.

Senior Center (Legacy Center)

The Senior Center needs volunteers to help with occasional events, weekly classes, entertainment, and more. Take the survey to get involved!