Letter to the Editor: We need more pickleball courts

Dear Editor,

As the popularity of pickleball increases, so does the need for more courts. Lehi City has been presented with a plan for a Pickleball Complex, and we, as pickleball enthusiasts, need to get behind the City and make the construction of these courtshappen. Lehi would be a great place to have a multi-court tournament-level facility.

If you agree that we need more courts, would you take a minute to express your feelings to the Mayor and/or City Council about this matter? We need to hear it from everyone. Their contact information is located on the Lehi City website. Please get in touch with them directly.

If you have any questions, call or text me at 801-822-3763. My email is scarlton58@gmail.com.

Thank you,

Steve Carlton