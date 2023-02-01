Connect with us

Opinion

Letter to the Editor: We need more pickleball courts

Opinion

OPINION: City Council ill-advised to remove Planning Commissioners without cause

Opinion

OPINION: Anderegg shares legislative priorities

Opinion

OPINION: 80- year-old contemplates New Year’s resolutions

Opinion

OPINION: The power of celebration

Opinion

OPINION: With the ASD bond failing… What next?

Opinion

OPINION: Thanksgiving at Grandma’s house

Opinion

OPINION: Memories of JFK's assassination still haunt

Opinion

OPINION: Local football players rise to the top

Opinion

OPINION: Finding joy in others and the journey

Opinion

Letter to the Editor: We need more pickleball courts

Published

6 hours ago

on

Dear Editor,

As the popularity of pickleball increases, so does the need for more courts. Lehi City has been presented with a plan for a Pickleball Complex, and we, as pickleball enthusiasts, need to get behind the City and make the construction of these courtshappen. Lehi would be a great place to have a multi-court tournament-level facility.

If you agree that we need more courts, would you take a minute to express your feelings to the Mayor and/or City Council about this matter? We need to hear it from everyone. Their contact information is located on the Lehi City website. Please get in touch with them directly.

If you have any questions, call or text me at 801-822-3763. My email is scarlton58@gmail.com

Thank you,

Steve Carlton

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *