Lehi-area tracksters collect medals at UCI

The combined boys and girls team from Skyridge placed third and the Lehi team finished fourth out of 18 Utah County programs competing at the Utah County Invitational meet at Cedar ValleyHigh School last weekend (April 14-15).

American Fork was the overall winner with 305.75 points. In the boys events, the Cavemen posted 156 points, followed by Lone Peak with 93, the Falcons with 80, Mountain View at 55 and the Pioneers with 52 points.

In the girls division, American Fork had 149.75 points to outdistance Lone Peak and Timpanogos at 77.50 each. Lehi was fourth with 63.5 points, just edging Skyridge at 63.0 points.

Pioneer senior Sarah Ballard earned the top spot and broke her own meet records in both of her sprint events. She ran the 100-meter race in 12.02 seconds after 12.16 seconds last year and timed 24.40 seconds in the 200m after 27.97 seconds in 2022. She also took silver in the long jump (16-01.50 ft).

Junior Kate Glazier claimed the bronze in the long jump (16-00.00 ft) and was sixth in the 300m hurdles. Junior Natalie Hadlock finished third in the 100m (12.81 sec). Junior Liesel Ford tied for fifth in the pole vault.

In the distance races, senior Caroline Moon was sixth in the 1600m and eighth in the 800m, while Graysen Lanenga claimed eighth place in the 3200m.

The Pioneers earned bronze medals in two of the relay events. In the 4x200m (1:47.92), the squad included Macy Soelberg, Halle Ellis, Glazier and Stephanie Roper. The group was Lanenga, Paige Quist, Alivia Marchello and Moon in the 4x800m (10:12.55) event.

Advertisement

The Skyridge girls captured the gold in the 4x400m (3:59.46) with seniors Makaylie Roberds, Mia Kauffman, Halle Mehr and Kylie Olsen. The 4x200m team came in fourth.

Olsen earned silver in the 400m (57.44 sec) and Kauffman claimed silver in the 300m hurdles (45.32 sec). Roberds got bronze in the 100m hurdles (15.75 sec) and came in fifth in the 300m hurdles. Senior Tori Smart was sixth in the 100m hurdles and Mehr finished sixth in the 800m.

In the field events, senior Miley Richards got the gold in the javelin (117-01 ft) and the bronze in the pole vault (10-03.00 ft).

For the Falcon boys, senior Smith Snowden earned gold in the 100m (10.69 sec) and silver in the 200m (21.97 sec). He also ran the anchor leg for the 4x100m relay team, which claimed the silver (43.14 sec). The 4x400m relay team came in fourth.

Skyridge tallied a lot of points in the field events. Senior Cameron Beck got silver in the shot put (48-00.00 ft) and bronze in the discus (138-11 ft). Sophomore Whit Slack finished third in the javelin (159-08 ft) while junior Jack Burke was fourth.

In the pole vault, sophomore Issac Richards was fourth, senior Jackson Pollmann came in fifth and senior David Brown was sixth.

In the distance races, senior Jayden Gibson got bronze in the 800m (1:58.50). Junior Devan Greene finished fifth in the 1600m and seventh in the 3200m.

The Lehi boys again claimed the gold medal in the 4x800m relay (8:17.36) with senior Caden Barlow, sophomore Parker Allred, senior Owen Amakasu, and senior Noah Begay.

Advertisement

The 4x100m relay squad came in fourth with senior Hema Katoa, junior Boston Fabrizio, senior Jacob Anderegg and senior KadiyonSweat. The 4x200m team came in seventh.

Begay also got gold in the high jump (6-02.00 ft) and silver in the 800m (1:58.39) solo run. Anderegg earned silver in the long jump (20-04.00 ft) while Sweat was fourth in the 200m and senior Jensen Somerville came in fifth in the shot put.

In the Arcadia Invitational in California the previous weekend, a handful of local athletes were accepted to the competition by meeting qualifying standards. This mega-meet featured entrants from 579 high schools representing 34 states as well as Canada and Thailand.

Lehi’s Ballard competed in the seeded heats and finished third in the 100m (11.93 sec) and fourth in the 200m. Moon came in eighth in the third section of the open heats.

For Skyridge, Olsen finished second in section 4 of the open heats in the 800m and was sixth in the third section of the open heats in the mile run. Senior Jonah Denison came in ninth in the first section of open heats for the 3200m.