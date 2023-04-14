Falcon girls lacrosse goes 1-2

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team lost to a top squad and then split their Region 4 openers prior to the spring break.

March 21: Park City 17, Skyridge 2

The Falcons had a hard time finding the net as they took on one of the state’s top teams on the road. Both of their goals were scored in the second half. Junior goalkeeper Eliza White made four saves in the contest.

Junior midfielder Kylianna Haws had one goal, two ground balls and two draw controls while senior attacker Camryn Ludlow made an assist. Junior midfielder Kacee Kelley added two ground balls, caused a turnover and tallied two draw controls.

March 28: Lone Peak 10, Skyridge 6

The Falcons hosted a more competitive clash against the Knights but still came up a little short. White went the distance and tallied eight saves.

Haws had another good outing with three goals, one assist, two ground balls, four caused turnovers and five draw controls. Ludlow scored twice and Kelley had the other goal plus three ground balls and three caused turnovers. Freshman attacker Cumorah Peters had an assist.

Junior attacker Tiger Parkin also made a give to go with three draw controls. Senior Dylan Layton led in ground balls with four and also caused two turnovers. Sophomore defender Lily Withers collected three ground balls and two caused turnovers.

March 30: Skyridge 17, American Fork 3

The Falcons went up 14-0 on the Cavemen in the first half, with each team scoring three after the break. White made four saves in the net.

It was offense by committee as nine players scored and six had assists. Parkin tallied three goals, one give and three ground balls. Ludlow added two goals and two assists while Layton scored twice and made a give with three draw controls.

Freshman midfielder Tessa Jamison contributed three goals, three ground balls and four draw controls while Haws also scored three times and junior attacker Hadley Orcutt had one goal and one assist.