Letter To The Editor: Thanks for sports, high school event reporting

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dear Editor,

I wanted to thank Beky Beaton for her amazing coverage of Lehi and Skyridge High School sports. My son, Nate Shepherd, was on Lehi’s football and soccer teams. It means a lot to me to have your recaps of all the games he has played in. I have saved every article. You do a wonderful job of capturing the feel and key points of the games with great accuracy. I have also had children in student council, marching band, theatre, tennis, and golf, and all these groups have been well-covered too.

My father-in-law was an accomplished athlete growing up and before his death we found newspaper articles from his hometown detailing his high school athletic accomplishments. Being able to read these and get a picture of who he was in high school was so special for our family. He suffered a life-altering injury while playing baseball at UCLA, so these newspaper articles allowed us to see a side of him we never knew. I share this just to let you know that your work is important, and I appreciate the time and effort you put into supporting the youth in our city.

Thank You!

Erin Shepherd

Lehi, Utah

