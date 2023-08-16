Connect with us

Lehi City News

City council candidate Q&A Thursday

Lehi City News

Ice rink in Lehi? City Council says yes

Lehi City News

Progress at Lehi Parks: Here's the latest

Lehi City News

Lehi Fiber celebrates inaugural customer

Lehi City News

Lehi unveils new City Hall renderings at open house; ode to old downtown tabernacle

Lehi City News

City shares proposed 2024 budget; utility rate increase included

Lehi City News

Council votes to do Ranked Choice Voting again and bring back the Primary Election

Lehi City News

Register now for Fire Department’s safety class for babysitters

Lehi City News

Council hears summer water outlook after record snowpack, conservation still urged

Lehi City News

Want to serve the community? Lots of opportunities for Lehi volunteers

Lehi City News

City council candidate Q&A Thursday

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Lehi Free Press is hosting a city council candidate question-and-answer public meeting Thursday, August 17 at the Broadbent Community Room in the public safety building at 128 N. 100 E. starting at 7 p.m. All Lehi voters are encouraged to attend.

Initially, 17 candidates filed for the three open seats, but two candidates have dropped out since the filing period. Thirteen of the fifteen candidates have committed to attending the event.

Voters will use ranked-choice voting for the primary and general elections, but the calculation method will differ for each election. The primary election, on Tuesday, September 5, will reduce the number of city council candidates to six. The public is invited to visit lehifreepress.com for complete profiles of the candidates and more information on ranked-choice voting.

The general election will be on Tuesday, November 21.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *