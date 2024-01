A house was destroyed in a fire on Sunday afternoon at 421 W 1800 N in Lehi.

“At around 3:30 p.m Lehi Fire units along with Lehi Police, Lone Peak Fire, and American Fork Fire were dispatched to a working residential structure fire. Due to the quick working firefighters, the fire was declared out at around 4:10 p.m. All occupants were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported,” said Lehi City Fire Department Sunday evening.