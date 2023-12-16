Lehi Police Department continues the tradition of “Shop with a Cop”

LEHI, UT (December 16, 2023)- Lehi City Police Department celebrated their 18th annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas event Saturday, December 16th. Local kids joined several Lehi officers for breakfast, shopping, and gift wrapping. The PD raised over $4,000 on behalf of the event, during their November fundraiser with Texas Roadhouse where they served patrons.

“It is amazing to see the community involvement in this event every year,” stated Lehi City Officer Nolan Jenkins. “This event cannot happen without their help.”

As part of Kids, Cops, and Christmas officers identify families throughout the year that may need help during the holidays. Children from these families received a personal invitation to be paired with a police officer for a morning police escort, breakfast, and Christmas shopping with officers at Smith’s Marketplace. This year 30 children participated in the event. Lehi PD office staff will also shop for several smaller children and infants.

“The community not only donates money but is mindful of friends and neighbors in need who could benefit from Kids, Cops, and Christmas and refers them to participate,” stated Jenkins. “Lehi is a great community that loves to help out and serve others.”

This event would not happen without the generosity of Lehi’s Smith’s Marketplace allowing the Lehi PD to shop there and provide a breakfast as well for the children. There were also a couple local businesses who were extremely generous with monetary donations who remain anonymous.