Lehi City celebrates acquisition of the Curtis Center

LEHI, UT – December 13, 2023 – Lehi City formally announced the Curtis Center for Arts and Education (Curtis Center) acquisition this week. This newly constructed facility will serve as a cornerstone for the community’s commitment to inclusivity and education, particularly for the special needs community. The center is located at 3101 West 1950 North in Lehi, Utah.

In partnership with the non-profit organization Just for Kids of Utah County (JFK), the Curtis Center will be pivotal in serving the special needs community and enhancing City programs. The visionary behind this monumental project, Michele Holbrookand other dedicated individuals throughout Utah raised nearly nine million dollars to bring the vision to fruition. In addition to monetary donations, several local businesses donated labor and materials.

“The Curtis Center has become a reality because of the can-do attitude of a few extraordinary people and all those groups and individuals that have donated to help fund the facility,” said Lehi City Recreation Director Dan Harrison.

Holbrook and Lehi City have a long-standing history of collaboration. Together, they have created successful programs like the adaptive swimming program.

The primary goal of the Curtis Center is to create a nurturing environment for individuals with disabilities, offering a space where they can learn, grow, and thrive. Programs through JFK will kick off in early 2024, providing opportunities to engage in enriching activities that promote personal development and community connection.

“Not only will the Curtis Center be a place for those with disabilities to learn, grow and thrive, but it will be a place with additional space for Lehi City recreation programs that need room for the growing number of participants,” said Harrison.

Lehi City will utilize the facility for additional recreation programs, maximizing the community’s access to this valuable resource. The City will maintain the property and anticipates the start of city programs within the facility in the summer of 2024. This collaborative approach ensures the Curtis Center becomes a dynamic hub for the growth, education, and recreation of all abilities.

For more information about the Curtis Center for Arts and Education, visit www.thecurtiscenter.org