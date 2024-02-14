Connect with us

Letter to the Editor: Can something be done about yard junk?

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dear Editor,

I moved from downtown Salt Lake City and have lived in West Lehi since 2022, but I often go downtown.

I have noticed that the front yards of a few homes here and there (not many, luckily) are filled with vehicles. Some of them are old trailers and boats seldom used. They look like junkyards, even invading the sidewalk, and are an eyesore.

Is it possible for Lehi City to kindly invite these households to put some order in their front yards?

Adrian Comollo

Lehi, UT

