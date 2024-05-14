Falcon softball topples #1 Silverwolves

The Skyridge softball team closed out the regular season with an exciting 3-1 victory over top-ranked Riverton at home on Tuesday (May 14).

The Falcons scored a run in their first turn, but the visitors matched it in the top of the second. Skyridge plated two in the bottom of the third and then both teams remained scoreless the rest of the way.

Senior Kadynce Barnes went the distance on the mound for the Falcons and threw a three-hitter with just a single walk against the powerhouse Silverwolves. She had four strikeouts which pushed her total for the year to 101.

Senior infielder Taya Tahbo and junior Abbie Ellis registered RBI for the victors. Seniors Irma Medina and Addalie Purcell plus sophomore Kaylie Power scored the Skyridge runs. Tahbo and Power made the only hits for their team in the contest.

Coach Gin Barnes said, “We finally played a complete game. We had great pitching, great defense and great ABs. We know we are a better team than our win/loss record shows. When we play to our potential, we can beat anyone. We showed that today.”

The softball tournament bracket will be released tomorrow morning.