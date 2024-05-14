Falcon boys soccer tops RSL to advance

The No. 8 Skyridge boys soccer team never trailed and dominated possession against No. 9 Real Salt Lake Academy, earning a 2-1 victory in the second round of the 6A state tournament on Tuesday (May 14). The Falcons (9-7) now head to No. 1 Farmington (13-1) Thursday for the quarterfinal at 4 p.m.

Skyridge netted both goals in the first period. At Minute 24, senior forward Joshus Guymon recovered the ball from an opposing player and shot diagonally to the back left with the assist from senior midfielder Cameron Russell.

Four minutes later, Russell was the beneficiary of a quick series of passes, the last from freshman forward Brock Alleman, and he scored with a shot that was nearly a carbon copy of the earlier one.

The visitors got their lone goal in the 64th minute but the Falcons held them out the rest of the way. Junior netminder Troy Chamberlain made six saves to help preserve the win.