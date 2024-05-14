LHS boys volleyball gets tourney win

The No. 16 Lehi boys volleyball team made quick work of No. 17 Fremont in the first round of the 6A state tournament on Tuesday (May 14), sweeping the Silverwolves 25-19, 25-18, 25-16.

The Pioneers (5-15) advance to the second round at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center, where they will face No. 1 Herriman (22-4) with a scheduled Thursday match time of 3:30 p.m.

Freshman outside hitter Ashton Shewell led the attack with 16kills and junior opposite Dylan Avery added 12 kills. Freshman setter Ty Reynolds made 34 assists and senior outside hitter Parker Asay led in serve-receives with 20.