Pioneer girls lacrosse opens playoffs with win

Published

2 hours ago

on

The No. 15 Lehi girls lacrosse team started the 6A state tournament by defeating No. 18 American Fork 16-5 on Tuesday (May 14). The Pioneers (6-11) now move on to face No. 2 Fremont (14-2) on the road Thursday at 4 p.m.

Senior Camree Kenison led the attack with six goals, three assists, three ground balls and three draw controls. Sophomore Ashlynn Atkin added four goals, freshman Tilly Poulton had three and senior Brinley Buhler scored once and made one give.

Senior Hannah Lindsay and sophomore Hannah Jorgensen both found the target once as well. Freshman Maddison Youngerregistered an assist. 

Sophomore Kate Prettyman and junior Charity Whitehead each took a period in goal and made five and two saves, respectively.

