Skyridge, Lehi softball teams start tourney Thursday

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Falcons and Pioneers earned high enough seeds this season to make the cut for the 6A state tournament and will begin the playoffs in the best-of-three Super Regionals tomorrow and Friday (May 16-17). Here’s how each Lehi-area softball team is positioned.

Lehi

Season record: 7-3 Region 3 (2nd), 20-6-1 overall

Final RPI ranking: 6 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 6 in 6A, 14 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Pioneers had a very respectable first season at the 6A level. Lehi will host No. 11 Copper Hills (11-11) tomorrow at 4 p.m. and at 1 p.m. on Friday, with a tiebreaker to follow immediately if needed. The winner will face whichever team advances from No. 3 Bingham (17-5-1) versus No. 14 Skyridge (7-14) on Tuesday (May 21) at 3 p.m. at the Valley Complex in Salt Lake City.

Skyridge

Season record: 5-5 Region 3 (4th), 7-14 overall

Final RPI ranking: 14 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 14 in 6A, 50 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Falcons will visit No. 3 Bingham (17-5-1) in theSuper Regional round starting tomorrow at 4 p.m. They will return on Friday for a 1 p.m. game followed by a tiebreaker if necessary. The next game will be Tuesday (May 21) at 3 p.m. at the Valley Complex in Salt Lake City for whichever team prevails. The opponent will be either No. 6 Lehi (20-6-1) or No. 11 Copper Hills (11-11).

