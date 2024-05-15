Lehi Sports
Skyridge, Lehi softball teams start tourney Thursday
The Falcons and Pioneers earned high enough seeds this season to make the cut for the 6A state tournament and will begin the playoffs in the best-of-three Super Regionals tomorrow and Friday (May 16-17). Here’s how each Lehi-area softball team is positioned.
Lehi
Season record: 7-3 Region 3 (2nd), 20-6-1 overall
Final RPI ranking: 6 in 6A
MaxPreps ranking: 6 in 6A, 14 statewide
Next contest: May 16
Prospects: The Pioneers had a very respectable first season at the 6A level. Lehi will host No. 11 Copper Hills (11-11) tomorrow at 4 p.m. and at 1 p.m. on Friday, with a tiebreaker to follow immediately if needed. The winner will face whichever team advances from No. 3 Bingham (17-5-1) versus No. 14 Skyridge (7-14) on Tuesday (May 21) at 3 p.m. at the Valley Complex in Salt Lake City.
Skyridge
Season record: 5-5 Region 3 (4th), 7-14 overall
Final RPI ranking: 14 in 6A
MaxPreps ranking: 14 in 6A, 50 statewide
Next contest: May 16
Prospects: The Falcons will visit No. 3 Bingham (17-5-1) in theSuper Regional round starting tomorrow at 4 p.m. They will return on Friday for a 1 p.m. game followed by a tiebreaker if necessary. The next game will be Tuesday (May 21) at 3 p.m. at the Valley Complex in Salt Lake City for whichever team prevails. The opponent will be either No. 6 Lehi (20-6-1) or No. 11 Copper Hills (11-11).