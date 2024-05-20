Lehi-area tracksters peak at state meet

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Talent, determination and dedication took center stage for athletes from Lehi and Skyridge High Schools as they competed against the best at the USHAA 2024 Track and Field State Championships May 16-18 at BYU’s Robison Track in Provo.

In the team competition, Corner Canyon won the boys title by a big margin with 152.0 points over American Fork at 85.0. The Falconboys finished eighth with 29.5 points and the Pioneer boys came in 16th with 17.0 points.

In the girls division, the Cavemen edged Lone Peak for top honors with the teams earning 140.5 and 124.0 points, respectively. The Lehi girls finished 12th with 19.5 points and the Skyridge girls were 17th with 5.5 points.

It was a banner performance for Pioneer senior Kate Glazier, who won the 6A long jump gold medal with a personal record mark of 17-feet, 7.5 inches, bettering her previous best by a staggering 10 inches.

Glazier also scored points for the team by finishing fifth in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300m hurdles event.

Lehi Coach Emily King said, “Our athletes rose to the occasion with 14 athletes finishing higher at state than they were ranked coming in.

“Overall, we had a fantastic showing in our first year in the 6A division. We’re beyond excited to keep building this team on the foundation that the seniors laid for us,” she added.

Five other Pioneers had top-eight finishes, including senior Jensen Somerville, sixth in the discus and fourth in the shot put; junior Toby Mealer, fifth in the shot put; junior Joshua Keel, fourth in the long jump; and senior Liesel Ford, eighth in the girls pole vault.

Relays were a strength for the Skyridge team. Scoring finishes included the girls and boys 4×100 teams, the girls and boys 4×200 teams, and the boys 4×400 team.

The Falcon girls were eighth in the 4×100 with sophomore AbigailDotson, freshman Eva Lewis, freshman Kynlee Forbes and junior Portia Hugh. The equivalent boys squad was also eighth with seniors Trevan McClellan, Colby Smith and Trent Call plus sophomore Davis Fyans.

In the 4×200, the Skyridge girls took sixth with the same four, while the boys were eighth with McClellan, Call, Fyans and junior Cameron Wood. The boys 4×400 team was seventh with Fyans, Smith, Call and Wood.

Javelin was another highlight for the Falcons with three top-eightplacers. Senior Whit Slack claimed the bronze medal with a throw of 176-7 feet. Sophomore Edward Hutchings placed fifth with a throw of 159-9 feet, while senior Jack Burke was sixth with a throw of 156-5.

Other scoring performances for Skyridge included senior Benton Goodwin, fifth in the long jump; Burke, sixth in the long jump; Dotson, tied for seventh in the girls high jump; and junior Isaac Richards, tied for fifth in the pole vault.

Skyridge Coach Ronda Hansen said, “It was a great meet for us. It’s so nice to see our efforts pay off like they have this season. Trusting the process is hard sometimes but if you do the work, it works.

“We’re at the end of a building year (and I’m) feeling very positive about where we’re at and where we will be in years to come,” she concluded.