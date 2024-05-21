Falcon boys soccer falls to top seed in quarters

The Skyridge boys soccer team won their first tournament match but did not prevail against the top-ranked team in Class 6A to end the season.

May 14: Skyridge 2, RSL Academy 1

The No. 8 Skyridge boys soccer team never trailed and dominated possession against No. 9 Real Salt Lake Academy, earning a 2-1 victory in the second round of the 6A state tournament.

Skyridge netted both goals in the first period. At Minute 24, senior forward Joshua Guymon recovered the ball from an opposing player and shot diagonally to the back left with the assist from senior midfielder Cameron Russell.

Four minutes later, Russell was the beneficiary of a quick series of passes, the last from freshman forward Brock Alleman, and he scored with a shot that was placed in nearly the same spot asthe earlier one.

The visitors got their lone goal in the 64th minute but the Falcons held them out the rest of the way.

Junior netminder Troy Chamberlain made six saves to help preserve the win, including one on a penalty rekick with under three minutes to play.

“We got the result we wanted but we knew we needed to be better on the field,” said Coach Jerry Preisendorf. “We just didn’t connect passes as well as we can, but the team pulled out the win because in the playoffs, especially that first game, it’s all about advancing.”

May 16: Farmington 2, Skyridge 0

The Falcons had a big edge in possession in this contest against the No. 1 Phoenix and had as many shots on frame as the opponent, but they weren’t able to get any of them in and played shorthanded much of the game.

Chamberlain had two saves and senior midfielder Mason Rollins gave a great all-around effort.

“I thought this was a great matchup for us,” Preisendorf said. “We faced them earlier in the year and lost zero to three, but we were a bit different team now and the boys laid it all out there on the field.

“We ended up getting a straight red card with a controversial call and played a man down for 54 minutes,” he continued. “We were already behind at that point but the heart the boys showed the rest of the way was very impressive.

“The possession that we had being 70 to 30 with 10 players for such a long period was a reminder to me that this team, with a couple of breaks here and there, could have had a great season,” he continued.

“Our record doesn’t show it, but these boys grew,” the coach said. “From getting mercy-ruled by American Fork in the first region game and then playing well a man down three times this season was a testament to me that this team really wanted it.

“Unfortunately, we did not get the breaks we needed and now we are done for the year,” Preisendorf said. The Falcons ended their campaign with a 9-8 overall mark.

“The seniors will be missed,” he said. “I love those boys and they have been really good to me and my staff and to the younger players. It was a good year and I look forward to seeing what could happen from here on out. We have a lot of young talent coming back.”