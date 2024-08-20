OPINION: A pen pal can change a Utah inmate’s life

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Franklin was a middle-aged man living in Pennsylvania. He had young kids and loved shopping, reading and sharing his beliefs. Franklin had one of the biggest hearts I had ever seen. My unique connections with Franklin never would have happened organically. He was not a family friend or someone from my neighborhood. Franklin was an inmate spending multiple years at a correctional facility in Pennsylvania. At first, it didn’t seem like we would have anything in common, yet through months of back-and-forth letter writing, Franklin and I developed an unlikely friendship. Through my new program, Envelopes of Hope, you can too.

In my senior year of high school, I was abuzz with activities, clubs and other college prep necessities. At the height of the chaos, I decided to join a pen pal project in which volunteers wrote to inmates throughout the United States. Every day, I checked my email and anxiously awaited my pen pal’s name. After a few weeks, I discovered my pen pal was Franklin, an inmate at the Pennsylvania Correctional Facility. I nervously scribbled a few sentences on lined paper and sent them to the facility under my alias of “Bree.”

From the first letter I received from Franklin, I knew we would be fast friends. We sent pages and pages about our friends, childhood stories, music, movies, books and everything under the sun. Throughout the letter-writing journey, I was shocked by how kind and gentle Franklin was. He shared his favorite bible verses, quotes from favorite books and moments in nature that were special to him. The friendship we formed made me extremely thankful that I took the leap and tried something new.

Today, I am humbly asking that you consider doing the same.

In the past few months, I have been working with Utah’s Department of Corrections to form a new program designed explicitly with Utah’s inmates in mind. The Envelopes of Hope program welcomes anyone 18 or older to join us and write an inmate. Through our intake form, volunteers can indicate particular preferences for writing, such as a specific gender they prefer to write, if they would like to use an alias or our P.O. box for their privacy, and any other special considerations. Safety is the top priority throughout participation in this program.

Volunteers must complete a 20-minute online training that provides information about how to send letters, the do’s and don’ts of letter writing, and how to eventually end correspondence. There is no requirement for how long pen pals must volunteer, and they may write as frequently as they like, whether that be twice a week, once a month or however often time permits. It is free to join; volunteers only need to provide postage and stationery. Depending on their preferences, volunteers will receive the letter at their physical address or a digital scan emailed from our team.

For everyone who has had a bad day, a rough moment or been through an otherwise challenging time, please bring your wisdom and empathy to those incarcerated throughout the state. A small text or note of encouragement can change the trajectory of someone’s week.

Inmates are cut off entirely from the outside world. These letters, which may seem like a small act, make a world of difference. To all seeking to change someone’s life, spread hope, become more involved in the community or brighten someone’s day, join us at Envelopes of Hope. In the coming weeks, this program will be launched for all inmates throughout Utah. With thousands of inmates projected to join, we need you to support and provide a glimmer of hope for the incarcerated.

For more information, email us at envelopesofhopeutah@gmail.com, follow us on Instagram and Facebook @envelopesofhopeutah or visit our website atwww.envelopesofhopeuta.wixsite.com/hope.