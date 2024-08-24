OPINION: A parent’s nightmare brought out the best in Lehi

Late Friday night, a situation arose that no parent ever wants to experience: their child was missing. Around 9 p.m., the Lehi Police Department issued a request for help locating a 6-year-old boy who had been missing for over five hours. The young boy and his mother were new residents in The Exchange area just west of the Jordan River and were unfamiliar with their surroundings and the people in the community.

What happened next was the best part.

The call for help was not ignored. Hundreds of Lehi residents (from nearby cities, too) raced to help. The Jordan River Trail was full of people searching with flashlights. Nearly a dozen drones were launched to search from the sky. Schools and playgrounds in the area filled with people looking for any sign of the missing boy. Streets were filled with those trying to help. The boy’s teacher took to social media, sharing details about his clothing and how she saw him get on the bus earlier that day. Lehi City Councilwoman Michelle Stallings also stepped up, quickly offering her assistance and communication.

An hour or so into the public search, a notice was sent out throughout social media to meet at the currently under-construction Lehi fire station at 1500 N. Within minutes, hundreds converged on the spot, eager to help in any way—hundreds of people on a Friday night after 10 p.m.

This community effort highlighted the strength and unity of Lehi. A few minutes after meeting at the fire station, the news broke to applause that the boy had been found safe and returned to the comfort of his home.

As a father of a 5-year-old son, this crisis was particularly emotional for me. The thought of a child lost and scared, and a helpless parent struck close to home. Amid the uncertainty, I felt an overwhelming sense of pride in our community. A parent’s nightmare was not experienced alone because neighbors were there to help.

In a time of crisis, Lehi came together, and we lived up to our reputation of being good neighbors. We showed that we have each other’s backs during fear and uncertainty. And as a parent, there’s no greater comfort.