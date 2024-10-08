OPINION: Lehi City Councilwoman Newall urges yes vote on Prop 11

Ballots for the November 5th election arrive on October 15th. Proposition 11 is an important measure proposing the creation of a new school district for Lehi, American Fork, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, and the Utah County portion of Draper. After a thorough evaluation, 12 public hearings, and collaboration with ASD Board members, mayors, and financial experts, our city councils unanimously voted to allow our residents the choice to create a new school district—one that prioritizes tax savings, local representation, and balanced resources. This generational decision now rests where it should—with your voice and through your vote.

The idea of splitting ASD has been studied for years. While some worry about the cost, analysis has shown that creating a new district is expected to result in tax savings for our residents compared to remaining in ASD. LRB Public Finance Advisors, Utah’s leading financial experts, confirmed that homeowners in our proposed district would likely benefit from lower taxes. Furthermore, with Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain voting to form their own district, their departure would leave us facing unbalanced spending and increased financial burdens if we stay in ASD.

In Orem’s 2022 Voter Information Pamphlet, opponents acknowledged the high costs of operating their schools, stating, “Alpine currently subsidizes Orem schools with $21 million annually.” These same opponents have organized an Orem-based group to oppose Prop 11, seeking to continue depending on our tax dollars to support their low-enrollment schools. The LRB study further highlights the growing $21 million annual deficit in ASD’s southern region, projected to total $131 million over five years.

Due to deficit spending outside our area, staying together could lead to higher taxes, project delays, school closures, reduced services, and financial strain on employees in our community. By creating three equitable districts, each can better address its own needs without negatively impacting students and educators in other areas.

Responsive Representation

Establishing a new district is crucial to addressing our community’s unique needs. ASD’s large size and varying stages of growth make it difficult to align educational priorities, as evidenced by the 2022 bond failure. Currently, only two board members live in our area, each representing over 56,000 residents. By voting YES, we will increase our area’s board members to seven, ensuring decisions are made by those who truly understand and prioritize our schools and students.

Balanced Resources and Teacher Support

With 35,000 students, our new district will be Utah’s sixth largest, benefiting from economies of scale while providing tailored solutions for our community. All districts of similar size in Utah enjoy smaller class sizes than ASD, which has the second-highest student-to-teacher ratio in the state.

\Currently, our area educates 41% of ASD’s students but receives only 22% of Dual Language Immersion programs and faces significant cuts to Advanced Learning Labs. We serve 28% of ASD’s disadvantaged students but receive just 10% of the funding given to support them. A new district ensures fairer distribution of resources, greater community involvement, and improved support for teachers.

Though change can feel uncertain, the long-term benefits for our students, educators, and community will far outweigh any short-term adjustments. Forming a new district ensures that 100% of our tax dollars remain local, focused on what truly matters—enhancing education, expanding opportunities, and supporting our teachers. This is a unique opportunity to create three equitable districts, each with the resources to make the best decisions for their schools, students, and educators, ensuring a balanced and successful path forward.

Opinions expressed are solely my own and do not express the views or opinions of Lehi City or other officials.

Heather Newall

Lehi, Utah