Mayor: Groups outside of the Central District are fighting to keep ASD together, you should understand why

Those living in the Central District (Lehi, American Fork, Highland, Cedar Hills, Alpine & the Utah County portion of Draper) area have a unique opportunity to split from ASD. For the first time, citizens in this newly proposed district will decide their own destiny, by controlling how their tax dollars will be spent. Every voter should understand the importance of proposition 11.

This vote will be critical and have long term consequences for our children and our grandchildren. There is much data available right now and I encourage everyone to do their research. For me, all arguments can be summed up under two simple issues.

First – regardless of what some say, it is about the money. It is always about the money, and that is not necessarily a bad thing. It takes money to manage education appropriately, just as it takes money to manage our personal lives appropriately. The revenue generated in the Central District is significant and should be spent for our area. The 2024 tax revenue (less RDA) for each proposed district after the split is projected as follows:

Central District $133,522,407

South District $101,472,987

West District $66,659,978

The revenue generated in the Central District is substantial and crucial for meeting the needs of our community. This split will enable all three districts to achieve a more balanced and equitable distribution of funding, ensuring financial stability for each area both now and in the future. By focusing our local resources on our needs, we will be able to address delayed capital projects and help alleviate overcrowding in our schools.

Second – representation is vitally important in deciding where the money is going to be spent. Currently we are underrepresented and there is no proposal to change that. Without more representation for our area, it is far too easy for outside school board members to shift money from high growth areas, where it is needed, to areas where cost reductions may be more appropriate when working to sustain a dwindling student population.

We should keep the authority and money management local. The Central District will better manage its needs when the money is generated and spent within its own boundaries. The Central District will have the autonomy to make decisions that directly reflect the needs of the students and our families.

Join me in voting to keep our money here. Please vote YES on proposition 11.

These opinions are my own and are not an expression of Lehi City or other representatives.

Mark Johnson, Mayor

Lehi, Utah