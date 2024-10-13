Letter to the Editor: What the public should know about weight-loss medications

Dear Editor,

While GLP-1 medications have proven successful in helping people lose weight, some precautions also need to be known, especially when combined with surgery. The purpose of this letter is to inform the public of those precautions.

Suppose you are one of many who have taken these medications to lose weight or due to diabetes. In that case, it is critical to let your healthcare provider or surgeon know, especially in the setting of an upcoming surgery or procedure that requires anesthesia.

Combining GLP-1 medications with surgery can lead to several potential side effects, primarily related to the gastrointestinal system. The mechanism of action of these medications is to slow down gastric emptying. The reason they work is because food stays in the stomach for a much longer period; therefore, people don’t feel hungry, their calorie intake is much lower, and weight is lost.

In the surgery setting, however, it is vital that a patient have an empty stomach. If the stomach is full upon induction of anesthesia, the patient is at risk for aspiration, which can cause pneumonia and, in the worst of circumstances, even be deadly.

As a pre-surgical nurse in one of our local Lehi hospitals, it is my task to complete an assessment prior to a procedure or surgery where anesthesia is used. I gather pertinent health information, including medical and surgical history, allergies and medications. This focused assessment has two stop-guard questions: “What medications do you take?” and “Are you taking any weight-loss injections?”

It is my experience that many patients forget to mention their weight loss injection when the first question is asked. The second question frequently reveals a patient is actually on one of these drugs. Perhaps some actually did forget, and others think they don’t need to mention it because it was taken a week prior. Instructions are then given to hold the dose the week prior to surgery, and then sometimes is asked to go on a clear liquid diet, with no solid food for a day or two before surgery.

To keep you safe during your surgery, I implore you to disclose GLP-1 medication to your healthcare team, along with the date of your last known dose. Your healthcare team is there to support you and ensure your safety. I hope this information will help inform the public, improve surgical outcomes and eliminate dangerous consequences. If you have questions, please talk to your doctor or surgeon or your pre-surgical nurse.

Julie Adams RN BSN MS

Lehi, Utah