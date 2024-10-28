OPINION: 16-yr. kindergarten teacher says “it’s time” to split ASD

As a kindergarten teacher in Alpine School District for the past 16 years, I want to speak out in favor of Proposition 11. If it passes, Alpine School District will most likely split three ways.

Alpine School District is in an impossible situation, trying to juggle the diverse needs of an enormous and continually growing population. The West struggles with overcrowding as a result of rapidly growing communities. The South struggles with aging facilities, and keeping schools open despite declining enrollments. The very real needs of the Central district are often overlooked or deprioritized because other areas have more acute situations.

As a teacher in Lehi, it was frustrating to be told by district officials that, despite our compelling needs in terms of class size and growing language barriers, other schools were worse off, so no resources were available to help.

In their defense, ASD has been creative and proactive, essentially spinning straw into gold to keep our district functioning as well as it has. Employees, teachers and students have sacrificed much, but it has become unsustainable.

Splitting our enormous district into three large districts will empower each area to hear and actually address the compelling needs of their own communities, instead of waiting until situations erupt.

It is time.

Diane Knight

Advertisement

Lehi, UT