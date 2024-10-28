OPINION: Lehi teacher expresses concerns over ASD split

As an employee and resident of Lehi, I will be voting “no” on the district split. I don’t think it is smart to go from one large district that is working well to three smaller districts. When employees of ASD were *surveyed, the majority opposed a district split. However, most agreed that an east west split would be the most favorable option should a split need to occur. Interlocal agreements and the legislature calling a special session removed that option and in so doing, disenfranchised a third of the district making them unable to have a voice on a decision that could have irreparable consequences. I always favor the large republic philosophy with regards to school districts and government in general. When more voices, backgrounds, and people are represented, you have a more diverse representation and provide a better experience.

Moreover, as an employee, there are too many unknowns with the impact that it will have on our pay and benefits. There are those in the community that have lashed out at teachers saying we are a special interest group because we are worried about our pay and benefits. I have taught over 3000 students in the last 18 years. Worrying about meeting the financial needs of my family and planning for my retirement doesn’t make me different from any other employee in any other industry. The difference is that I make my living day in and day out with the future of tomorrow,helping them realize their unlimited potential and striving to be a positive adult in their life.

Thirdly, I don’t want to see our students lose access to programs and classes because we now have to fund three separate districts and all that entails. Funding three separate school districts will cost the taxpayers and claiming that taxes won’t go up handicaps future school boards who are the ones who must make those decisions. ASD is able to provide access to a variety of programs, AP and CE classes, and CTE classes like Teaching as a Profession which I teach to give my students who want to go into teaching an experience in high school that I never had. I fear that the cost of running three separate districts will cause those programs to be the first to go when funding is tight. Our students will be the ultimate losers here.

Is ASD perfect? Of course not. Are there changes that need to be made? Of course. But I feel strongly those changes could be made by enlarging the current size of our school board and allotting more seats to our more populated areas. As a citizenry, we have a duty to invest in public education to benefit all students, not just those within our city limits.

I share this as our voices and perspective as educators has been largely ignored by our city council and the proponents of Prop 11.

Lisa McArthur

Lehi, Utah

Advertisement

*Editors Note: The cited survey was unofficially conducted by an Orem opposition PAC and the results are not scientific.