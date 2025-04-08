OPINION: Betty Fowler’s legacy

April 6, 2025, was the 25th anniversary of the passing of one of Lehi’s wonderful mothers, grandmothers, civic pioneers, and longtime editor of the Lehi Free Press, Betty Fowler. She will always be remembered by Lehi old-timers as the consummate Lehi cheerleader.

Rebecca Ann Laursen, “Betty,” was born in American Fork, and some recall her saying, “I will never marry a farmer from Lehi,” which is exactly what she did. Her husband, Don Fowler, was a farmer and rancher who owned and operated 360 acres in north Lehi.

In 1970, Russ Innes, then owner and publisher of the Lehi Free Press, called Betty to fill in for his longtime editor, Margaret McMillan. Betty agreed, then stayed and did the job for 23 years. She became Lehi’s Erma Bombeck, Ann Landers, and Edward R. Murrow. She attended every city council meeting, most ball games and public events for all those years. Betty knew more about the everyday goings on of Lehi residents than anyone else and reported them week after week in the pages of the local paper.

She was undaunted and fearless in reporting political news about her beloved Lehi. In the February 1, 1984, edition of the paper, she wrote, “There has been a smooth transition from one city council to another. There is an air of determination at city council meetings. The new council has done its work well. The mayor is very well prepared at each meeting, and the new council members are adjusting to the shock of filling a public office.” Betty would always report the news as she saw it. She never equivocated or apologized.

In the September 29, 1983, edition of the Free Press, she took on Alpine School District. In her opinion column titled “School district should keep promise,” she wrote, “There is an issue at hand in Lehi. It will be discussed at a meeting tonight at the high school at 7:30. Many people in Lehi are concerned about what’s happening to the Alpine District’s school building projections. Lehi was promised a new junior high. It’s not because it’s needed! Oh no. There is one gym for both boys and girls, no ventilation in the auditorium, and one little sink and one Bunsen burner in the science room.” She went on to list numerousproblems in one of the oldest school buildings in the district. A new junior high for Lehi was finally built in 1987.

Betty was the best cheerleader Lehi High School ever had. She rarely missed a sporting event and would laud the efforts of the players and coaches. All her children attended Lehi High School, and she knew most of the athletes and their families. She wrote profusely and with obvious pride about the year (1981) Lehi High School won five state championships: football, basketball, wrestling, baseball, and track. She loved to see our kids excel.

Beauty contests were also a favorite topic for Betty’s reporting. She was so excited to see Jaclyn Hunt become a runner-up to Miss America. There were no losers in her eyes, just beautiful girls providing exciting moments for Lehi citizens to enjoy.

Her most prolific and entertaining writings were based on the foibles and funny facts of everyday life in Lehi. She wrote about twins who invaded a local church meeting in their Superman capes or the trials of potty training 3-year-olds. She wrote about her colleagues in the newspaper business and how she loved them and supported them in their trials.

For her humorous columns, she interviewed the Easter Bunny, the New Year’s baby, Santa Claus, and a witch. She even interviewed a Thanksgiving turkey. Lehi’s friends and neighbors treasured her frivolous and fun humor.

In a column written shortly after her passing, fellow journalist and friend Julie Loveridge wrote, “There was a time, not that long ago, when if a person didn’t know Betty Fowler, it meant that individual didn’t live in Lehi. For years, Betty was at the heart, the very pulse, of this community. Betty chronicled everything from when-and-who returned from where, to how well so-and-so was recovering from a recent operation. She personified so well what it means to be ‘community.’ She knew everyone had a story, and she loved to tell them.”

Betty was a beloved Lehi institution, and just like her weekly column title, “You Better Believe it.”