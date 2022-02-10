Search Form on a map
Prev demo: webdirectory-buttons Next demo: Directory & Classifieds
[webdirectory-source]
Display all existing markers using AJAX loading, start from 'NY, USA', show compact search form on the map.
Main feature of this page: the map loads only needed map markers, those visible in the viewport of the map. Each drag or zoom changing of the map loads new markers. This effect due to ajax_loading=1 parameter in the map shortcode. ajax_markers_loading=1 parameter gives an ability to load marker info window after the click on marker. All these effects give increase of performance and allow to process thousands of markers. Using built-in compact search form is quite useful and allows to find needed listings very fast.
[/webdirectory-source]
Arts & Culture4 hours ago
For Valentine’s Day, Farmer’s Feeding Utah shares love by donating food to needy
Politics & Government5 hours ago
Revised Thanksgiving Station project proposed with fewer units, Clubhouse Drive extension nearing reality
Lehi People1 day ago
Lehi High School senior nominated for Presidential Scholarship
Lehi Sports1 day ago
Skyridge students earn athletic scholarships
Education2 days ago
Alpine School District’s plan to shorten school days has gone from “paused” to canceled
Education2 weeks ago
Due to teacher burnout, Alpine School District to have shorter days for 4 weeks
Education3 weeks ago
Navy Sea Cadet program produces disciplined adults
Lehi Business1 week ago
Harmony Hills closed by state regulators
Education3 weeks ago
ASD Board calls emergency meeting, tensions flare over COVID response
Lehi Business2 weeks ago