Wasatch Front under Winter Storm Warning

11 hours ago

National Weather Service Alert:

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, locally higher especially along the East Bench of Salt Lake County.

* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Eastern Juab/Millard Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.  Slow down and allow
  more time to reach your destinations. Roads may appear to be
  snow covered, but may have an ice layer underneath.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will rapidly change to snow this
  evening. Snow, heavy at times, is expected in a band near the
  front. After a brief break, expect snow to fill back in and
  continue into the morning hours. This will make the Wednesday
  morning commute along the Wasatch Front, Cache Valley and I-15
  corridor from Nephi to Beaver difficult.

