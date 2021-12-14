Wasatch Front under Winter Storm Warning

National Weather Service Alert: WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, locally higher especially along the East Bench of Salt Lake County. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Eastern Juab/Millard Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Slow down and allow more time to reach your destinations. Roads may appear to be snow covered, but may have an ice layer underneath. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will rapidly change to snow this evening. Snow, heavy at times, is expected in a band near the front. After a brief break, expect snow to fill back in and continue into the morning hours. This will make the Wednesday morning commute along the Wasatch Front, Cache Valley and I-15 corridor from Nephi to Beaver difficult.