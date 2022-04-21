Lehi athletes perform well at UCI meet

The combined Lehi boys and girls team placed third with 172 points at the Utah County Invitational at Salem Hills High School on April 15-16. Orem was the overall winner with a combined 208 points, with Lone Peak a close second at 203. There were 19 teams participating.

In the tight girls field, the Pioneers finished tied for fourth with Orem at 53 points, just behind American Fork with 55 and ahead of Salem Hills at 52. In the boys division, Lehi came in a distant second at 119 points while Orem won with 155 points. Maple Mountain was third at 71.

Pioneer junior Sarah Ballard earned two gold medals at the meet, taking first with very good times in the 100-meter sprint (12.16 sec)and the 200m (24.97 sec). She finished sixth in the long jump (16-01.00 ft).

Lehi senior Jefferson McMullin claimed two gold medals as well, winning the 1600m (4:16.81) and the 800m (1:56.31). Junior Hema Katoa finished first in the 100m (11.22 sec).

The Pioneer boys had a fantastic showing in the relays, capturing the gold in three events with squads including multiple athletes from the 5A state champion football team.

The 4x100m relay team (43.28 sec) included Kadiyon Sweat, Jacob Anderegg, Boston Fabrizio and Katoa. In the 4x200m (1:31.45), it was River Moore, Sweat, Isaac Dayley and Katoa. Both of these efforts easily beat the state qualifying standards.

Lehi also took first place in the 4x400m (3:31.22) with Moore, Elijah Earl, Dayley and Ben Johansen. The 4x800m team was eighth with Rajid Abudu, Nathan Palmer, Ruel Shelley and Easton Allred.

In the hurdle events, seniors Johansen and Earl placed second (15.21 sec) and fourth (15.87) in the 110m and third (39.92 sec) and fifth (42.00 sec) in the 300m, respectively.

A junior, Anderegg got bronze (20-08.50 ft) in the long jump while Earl was fifth and senior Dayley was sixth. Dayley was also sixth in the 400m. Junior Sweat was sixth in the 100m and senior Tyler Martin came in seventh in the 1600m.

In the throwing events, senior Teague Anderson earned silver in the discus (171-06 ft) and was fourth in the shot put (53-05 ft). Sophomore Jensen Somerville finished eighth in the shot put.

Switching back to the girls division, junior Caroline Moon took fourth place in the 3200m (11:23.43). The rest of the points for the Lehi girls were earned in the field events.

Senior Ajah Rajvong captured bronze in the discus (117-08 ft) while senior Melia Finken finished fifth. Junior Liesel Ford came in fourth in the pole vault (8-00.00) and junior Rosa Welch was sixth. Senior Amelia Gibson was fifth in the shot put and senior Lucee Peterson finished sixth in the high jump.

Skyridge junior Kylie Olsen competed individually at the meet and she finished fifth in the 1600m.