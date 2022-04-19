Pioneer girls lacrosse goes 1-2 in region



The Lehi girls lacrosse team posted a 1-2 record in Region 8 play for their most recent games. That makes the Pioneer record 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the league for third place coming into this week.

March 29: Alta 13, Lehi 2

The Pioneers struggled to get any shots off against the Hawks. Junior midfielder Karli Fiedler scored both of Lehi’s goals in the home contest. Freshman Charity Whitehead went the distance in the net and tallied 14 saves during her busy afternoon.

Senior defender Ellie Biesinger led in ground balls collected with five, while Fiedler scooped up three with one caused turnover. Senior attacker Lita Sundquist and senior midfielder Lillie Ray picked up two apiece, and Ray also caused a turnover.

March 31: Brighton 20, Lehi 2

Sophomore Jaidynn Hutchinson and sophomore midfielder Alexis Atkin registered one goal apiece on the road and Fiedler made the only assist for the Pioneers. Whitehead collected 10 saves in this outing.

On the other side of the contest, Fiedler added three ground balls and two caused turnovers to her contributions, while Atkin added three ground balls and one caused turnover. Junior defender Kaylee Harding picked up three ground balls.

April 14: Lehi 22, Mountain View 0

After a couple of tough afternoons, the Pioneer offense rocked on the home grass as they shut out the Bruins. Senior netminder Kathren Moreau returned and saved the only shot on goal that Mountain View was able to take that afternoon.

Fiedler was the star of the effort for Lehi, posting eight goals, two assists, six ground balls captured and two turnovers caused for the outing.

Junior midfielder Mylee McAllister tallied four goals with one assist, three ground balls and two caused turnovers. Junior attacker Ginger Hale scored twice with one assist and four ground balls.

Sophomore midfielder Hannah Lindsay also hit the target two times along with scooping up six ground balls and causing one turnover. Sundquist added two goals and three ground balls. Sophomore midfielder Brooklyn Lindsay and senior midfielder Laura Mitchell got four ground balls apiece.