Falcon boys lacrosse drops first three region games

The Skyridge boys lacrosse team lost three consecutive contests in Region 4 play to open the league season, moving their overall record to 5-3.

March 29: Westlake 17, Skyridge 6

The Falcons played reasonably competitively in the first half of the home outing against the Thunder, trailing just 4-7 at the break. However, the visitors outscored them 10-2 in the final two quarters to get the big win. Freshman Jaxton Hansen took the loss in the net but made 12 saves.

Senior midfielder Sheaden Stevens tallied five goals for the effort and senior attacker Dylan Thunell made the other one. Senior attacker Barrett Heilner provided three assists, while sophomore midfielder Dawson Yates and junior midfielder Cooper Manning each made one give.

Senior defender Cameron Dulle collected five ground balls withthree takeaways as his contribution. Yates added four ground balls and a takeaway, while sophomore midfielder Jace Anderson won three ground balls and four faceoffs.

March 31: Lone Peak 16, Skyridge 5

The Falcon offense was held in check on the road by the Knights, who boarded seven goals in the second quarter and five in the fourth to get the big win. Senior Logan Dickerson and Hansen split time between the pipes but Dickerson took the loss and Hansen made nine saves.

Senior attacker Jaxon Butterfield registered one goal and one assist in the effort. Yates, Manning and Stevens added one goal each to the total.

Manning picked up three ground balls, while senior defender Camden Cook had two ground balls and one takeaway and sophomore midfielder Max Clements claimed two ground balls.

April 15: Corner Canyon 21, Skyridge 3

The Falcons stopped 15 shots in this contest but gave up more than that to the Chargers, who scored nine goals in just the second quarter alone on the way to a dominant victory. Detailed game notes for Skyridge were unavailable at press time.