Dear Editor,

This is Mason Mickiewicz. I am a 13-year-old Lehi resident. I just wanted to thank you for your coverage of Lehi sports. As a young athlete, I hope to be able to play baseball at Lehi High, and I really enjoy being able to read about how the team is doing throughout the season.

Thank you and keep up the great work.

Mason Mickiewicz

Lehi, Utah