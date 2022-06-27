Connect with us

Letter to the Editor: We shouldn't be sending tax money to Thanksgiving Point

Letter to the Editor: Thanksgiving Point Salaries – Can We Talk About This?

Letter to the Editor: Thank you for your Lehi sports coverage

OPINION: If asked to help with Round-Up, say “yes”!

OPINION: Simple acts of kindness

Take Your Utah Business To The Next Level With These Trends of 2022

OPINION: It’s not surprising their generation was called “The Greatest Generation.”

Letter to the Editor: Mayor responds to budget questions

Letter to the Editor: Why is the City spending so much?

5 Tips for Training Your Brand-New Puppy

13 hours ago

Dear Editor,

It’s unbelievable that the Mayor and City Council awards $300,000 to Thanksgiving Point for salaries. Please, Mr. Johnson, how can you justify allocating the PARC tax to an independent organization? When are you politicians going to realize that taxpayer money is not your personal piggy bank? 

It seems to me that it is time for a change at City Hall. I encourage the citizens of Lehi to flood the voice mails of our elected officials in protest and demand that the tax dollars they collect go into the improvements for our parks. 

Remember, that is the promise they made to us taxpayers.

Mark Helean

Taxpayer

Lehi, Utah

