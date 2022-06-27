Letter to the Editor: We shouldn’t be sending tax money to Thanksgiving Point

Dear Editor,

It’s unbelievable that the Mayor and City Council awards $300,000 to Thanksgiving Point for salaries. Please, Mr. Johnson, how can you justify allocating the PARC tax to an independent organization? When are you politicians going to realize that taxpayer money is not your personal piggy bank?

It seems to me that it is time for a change at City Hall. I encourage the citizens of Lehi to flood the voice mails of our elected officials in protest and demand that the tax dollars they collect go into the improvements for our parks.

Remember, that is the promise they made to us taxpayers.

Mark Helean

Taxpayer

Lehi, Utah