Vandals hit Ivory Ridge splash pad bathrooms; facilities shut down

On social media platforms today, Lehi City announced Friday morning that the bathroom and park amenities at the Ivory Ridge Splash Pad were significantly damaged by vandals Thursday night. The City estimates that repairs will cost thousands of dollars.

Photos posted by the City show damage to the sinks, mirrors and toilets, making the facility unusable until fixed.

“Unfortunately, the facilities at Ivory Ridge Park were vandalized during the night and will remain closed until city staff can get items replaced and fixed. It is disappointing to both the residents and staff that we can’t provide services due to such disregard for others and the park. We hope if anyone knows anything about the incident that they will come forward,” said Assistant City Administrator Cameron Boyle when reached for comment on Friday morning.

The splash pad and bathroom will be closed indefinitely while the City works to fix the damage.

“We appreciate those who make an effort to respect our parks and their patience as we work to make these costly repairs,”concluded Boyle.

Anyone with information about the vandals or the incident should contact the Lehi Police Department at (801)768-7112.