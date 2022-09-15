Chief releases renderings of new fire station, construction to start soon

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

During the City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, Lehi City Fire Chief Jeremy Craft presented the council with an update of the planned Station 84 and renderings of the building. Lehi’s newest fire station (Station 84) will be located at the corner of 1500 N and 3600 W, just west of the Jordan River. The price tag for construction is projected at $9.4 million. 

The station will feature a modern design focusing on glass and natural light and a hallway named “The wall of action,” showcasing Lehi Fire Department history. Functional features include a dorm room, gym, day room, training room, four bays to house firetrucks and ambulances, tool storage rooms, and a BBQ and patio area. 

“I want it to be something the community is proud of,” said Craft. 

Construction is set to begin within the next 6-8 weeks, with completion scheduled for January 2024

