Lehi Fire Department to host fire safety event Wednesday at Wines Park

Sarah Chamberlain | Lehi Free Press

This Sunday, National Fire Prevention Week begins around the country, and local fire departments are increasing efforts to educate citizens on the importance of fire safety. Lehi City’s Fire Prevention Division will host a family-friendly safety event on Wednesday, Oct 12, at Wines Park from 4-8 p.m.

Fire department personnel will discuss the importance of planning and practicing a home fire escape plan. They will also educate families about fire prevention and planning in an emergency.

The department recommends practicing a home fire drill at least twice a year, once during the day and once at night, to ensure everyone knows the fastest route to take out of the house. Families should also establish a designated meeting spot a safe distance away from the home where everyone can meet during a fire.

This year, the Lehi City Fire Department has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to mark the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

If anyone in your home needs assistance getting out of the house safely (including older adults, young children, and those with disabilities), ensure their needs are met and have a specific person designated to help them.

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance to know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds,” the official website notes.

Advertisement

Fire safety is something that affects everyone. Taking just a few minutes to develop a plan for your family could save a life.